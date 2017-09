No wonder he switched to writing Hillary Clinton fan fiction.

WATCH: In 1992, Peter Daou and his then-wife Vanessa had a dance-pop group called “The Daou” – this is their hit song “Surrender Yourself” pic.twitter.com/VsgE48DNRi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 6, 2017

Share +1 Shares 0