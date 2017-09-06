Kook.

PELOSI: “… constitutional and illegal as he may consider it to be. As I turn over to our — our special guest here — and I’m so pleased that so many members of the House and Senate are here — let me just say this: President Trump is the first president in 30 years — let’s just go back to Reagan. We can go back further. President Reagan not only acted, he acted after Congress acted. And he said, Congress didn’t go far enough. So he and president — then to become President George Herbert Walker Bush did the family fairness agenda to do more than Congress did. President Clinton followed suit. President George W. Bush was a great immigration president. And we know that President Obama was a great leader, especially concerned about our DREAMers. So this is the first president in modern time, in the lives of these DREAMers, who has been anti-immigration, rejecting the idea that immigration is the life blood of our country, the constant [indecipherable] of America and that every newcomer who comes to America with hopes, dreams and aspirations and optimism and courage makes America more American. And that spirit I’m pleased to yield to the distinguished Democratic leader of the Senate, senator from New York, Chuck Schumer.”