Chicago is a sense-free zone.

Via Daily Caller:

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel declared Chicago public schools as “Trump free zones” in an effort to reassure illegal immigrant students Tuesday morning.

Emanuel told high school freshmen that they shouldn’t worry about anything in light of the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Chicago, our schools, our neighborhoods, our city, as it relates to what President Trump said, will be a Trump-free zone. You have nothing to worry about,” Emanuel said at the Solorio Academy High School on the first day of classes. “And I want you to know this, and I want your families to know this. And rest assured, I want you to come to school … and pursue your dreams.”

