One argument some are making is that the government made a representation to the Dreamers on which they should be able to rely. Of course, Obama’s action was unconstitutional so problem one. But problem two with that argument, the paperwork they signed made clear the situation was ‘temporary’ as Obama himself noted.

Of course, he makes it clear now that that was a lie, as he intended it to be permanent. Feckless liar.

Via Daily Caller:

Despite an angry statement about President Trump’s decision to rescind DACA, former President Barack Obama admitted in 2012 that the program was intended to be temporary. During a speech announcing the new Department of Homeland Security Policy, Obama explained that the protections for dreamers were just “temporary relief.” “In the next few months, eligible individuals who do not present a risk to national security or public safety will be able to request temporary relief from deportation proceedings and apply for work authorization,” Obama said. “Let’s be clear: this is not amnesty, this is not immunity, this is not a path to citizenship, this is not a permanent fix.” Keep reading…



