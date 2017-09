Unconstitutional. Deal with it.

Via Free Beacon:

The music platform Spotify has created a pro-DACA playlist in response to the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The playlist–entitled “No Moment For Silence”–features songs from pro-DACA musicians, including immigrants, Variety reported.

The musicians on the list include Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Logic, Jared Leto, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Juanes, and Khalid.

Keep reading…