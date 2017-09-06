No, you’re a lightning rod for fury because for 30 years you’ve run over people and violated laws in your mad quest for money and power.

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton writes that she feels her gender plays a key role as to why she doesn’t enjoy the affection of the public in her memoir about her 2016 election loss.

In What Happened, Clinton delves into the various facets that played into her stunning defeat at the hands of Donald Trump, such as her relationship with her husband Bill Clinton, the media’s coverage of her email scandal, Russia’s meddling in the election and more.

CNN obtained a copy of the book a week ahead of its Sept. 12 release, and Clinton, whose approval rating and trust numbers were historically low throughout the campaign, reportedly asks in the book what makes her such a “lightning rod for fury.”

Keep reading…