Which shows once again, she’s learned nothing, as the criticism was valid.

Via Free Beacon:

Hillary Clinton takes a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden in her new 2016 election memoir, tagging him for his “remarkable” criticism that her campaign failed to adequately address the middle class.

CNN obtained a copy of What Happened a week ahead of its Sept. 12 release and reported on some of its passages Wednesday, describing Clinton’s tone as “raw and aggrieved.”

In the book, Clinton lays into former FBI Director James Comey, as she has done so publicly, but she also rips former primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and Biden for dragging her down. Biden said in March that his party did not talk about “how to maintain a burgeoning middle class” during the campaign.

