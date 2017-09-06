She is doing it for her reelection. Let her fly commercial back to DC.

Via Washington Times:

President Trump for the first time will be accompanied by a Democratic senator as he stumps Wednesday for his tax reform plan, diving into what White House officials call a “new stage” in the push for major tax cuts.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a North Dakota Democrat, will travel with the president on Air Force One to an event at an oil refinery in her home state, where Mr. Trump will make the case that simplifying the tax code and lowering rates — especially the country’s sky-high business tax rate — will create jobs and put more money in the pockets of workers and middle-class families.

One of the vulnerable Senate Democrats up for re-election next year in a state that Mr. Trump won in by a large margin, Mrs. Heitkamp is under intense pressure from the president to defect to the tax reform cause. Although she is not expected to endorse the president’s plan at the event, her presence signals an opening in what has been solid Democratic resistance to the president’s agenda.

Mr. Trump carried North Dakota with 63 percent of the vote and polls show that tax reform is extremely popular with Mrs. Heitkamp’s constituents.[…]

At 39.1 percent, the U.S. corporate tax rate is the highest among developed countries. A big part of Mr. Trump’s plan is to bring the rate down to as low as 15 percent, which would be the lowest rate of developed counties.

However, concerns about such a low rate triggering deficits and debt have congressional GOP leaders looking at a rate closer to 25 percent.

