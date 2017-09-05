She hates Trump so much, she doesn’t care about skewering prayer, religious people or the hurricane victims.

Via Biz Pac Review:

D-list celebrity Alyssa Milano thinks it’s hilarious to mock religious people who pray for Hurricane Harvey victims.

After President Trump designated Sunday a “National Day of Prayer” in honor of Harvey survivors, Milano gleefully renamed the day “National @sshole Day.”

Milano is making jokes, but there’s nothing funny about people losing their homes and their lives to a natural disaster.

So far, the death toll from Hurricane Harvey tops 60. More than 40,000 homes have been destroyed, and over 1 million cars were ruined by the brutal storm.

Alyssa apparently confuses the scenes of devastation she sees on the news with one of the mediocre TV series she starred in back in the day.

