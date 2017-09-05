Some will have to bunk with Chaz.

Via CBS News:

Cher says she’s ready to provide “sanctuary” after the Trump administration announced the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects roughly 800,000 young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The singer tweeted that she will protect young “Dreamers” and let them stay at her home.

She wrote that people who can should take “Dreamers” into their homes and “protect them.” She added that she was ready to do so herself. […]

It’s unclear where any “Dreamers” who take Cher up with her offer would stay. The singer’s Twitter account says she lives in Malibu. Cher has purchased and sold several homes in Southern California, including in Malibu, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles over the past few years.

Keep reading…