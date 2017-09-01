The snowflaking of America continues.

Via Campus Reform:

Students at the University of Minnesota (UMN) have a resource guide to help them utilize nonbinary gender pronouns in their writing.

The Campus Climate UMN Twitter account recently promoted the guide in a tweet depicting the pronouns, calling the guide a “terrific resource for understanding nonbinary pronouns.”

“Even when they know the pronouns…they can struggle to incorporate those pronouns in their writing.”

The resource guide takes the form of a gender pronouns chart on the UMN Center for Writing’s website.

“Many people understand the existence of gender pronouns beyond the binary (she/her/hers or he/him/his). However, they may not be familiar with how to use those pronouns in sentences,” the problem statement reads.

“As a result, even when they know the pronouns of reference for a person, they can struggle to incorporate those pronouns in their writing,” the problem statement concludes, listing a possible solution as, “learn the typical forms that nonbinary gender pronouns can take.”