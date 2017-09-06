Progress.

Via CBS2:

Chicago Police credited a pre-holiday round-up of troublemakers and 1,300 extra officers on the streets each day with a year-to-year decline in shootings over Labor Day weekend.

Between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, seven people were killed and 35 others were wounded in shootings across the city, according to Chicago Sun-Times records.

First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro, leading the department while Supt. Eddie Johnson recovers from kidney transplant surgery, said Monday night that violence was down from last year. By 8 p.m. Monday, CPD officers had seized more than 100 guns.

“That’s more than one gun an hour so far,” Navarro said during a brief press conference outside the 7th District headquarters in Englewood.

“We still have the rest of the night to go so we know that’s a challenge, we aren’t declaring victory. One shooting, one murder, that’s too much for us.”

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that, according to CPD records, murders had decreased 46 percent and shootings had decreased 30 percent between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday compared to the same period of the Labor Day weekend last year. Guglielmi said these were the lowest shootings and murder statistics during the holiday weekend since 2014.

