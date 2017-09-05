Via Daily Caller:

CNN and MSNBC are repeating the false claim that DACA recipients are “children” or “kids,” while actually most are adults.

While DACA recipients were illegally brought to the United States by their parents when they were children, the minimum age to apply for the program is 15 years old. In fact, the majority of the applicants were over the age of 20 based on 2014 data from the US government. Some have estimated that the average age of dreamers is 25 or 26 years old–hardly children.

But those watching CNN and MSNBC might be under the impression that the DACA debate centers on young kids.

Keep reading…