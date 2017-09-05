But Trump is evil for pardoning Arpaio.

Via Free Beacon:

Former President Barack Obama broke every modern record for commuting sentences during his presidency, according to a new report from the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

The report states Obama made 1,928 grants of clemency during his presidency, more than any president has made since Franklin D. Roosevelt. Of the grants of clemency, 1,716 were commutations of sentence, which is more than the amount granted by any other president.

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson came closest to Obama’s numbers, granting 226 commutations, The Washington Examiner reported. Former President George H. W. Bush granted only three sentence commutations during his time in office.

