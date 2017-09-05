Never forget.

Via NY Post:

They pledged to never forget — and they haven’t.

Dozens of NYPD officers from the 43rd Precinct came to slain Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo’s Long Island home Tuesday morning to escort his young son, Austin, to school for his first day.

Pictures posted to Twitter by the Bronx precinct show a small army of uniformed officers on the front porch of the Tuozzolo home with a smiling Austin in the center, all geared up in his first-day-of-school outfit, cargo shorts, blue sneakers and a striped polo shirt.

“This morning we continued our vow to #NeverForget Paul’s family, as we send off Austin on his 1st day of school,” reads the tweet, posted around 9 a.m.

