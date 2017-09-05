Take that, Trump!

DENVER — Students from several schools in Denver marched out of classes on Tuesday morning to protest the Trump administration’s announcement that it will rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Students gathered at Barnum Park at West Sixth Avenue and Federal Boulevard before marching to the Tavoli Center on the Auraria campus.

Students from West High School gathered in Sunken Gardens Park and walked to Lincoln Park.

Another large group walked in the Five Points neighborhood with police vehicles at intersections to help escort the students.

Students at North High School walked out of classes and gathered across the street at Viking Park. The group then marched down Speer Boulevard toward the Auraria campus.

Several students held signs in support of DACA, which was enacted five years ago under the Obama administration.