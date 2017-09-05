The J’Ouvert Caribbean festival is a perfect example of the failure of de Blasio. He promised the safest one ever last year after it had a history of violence and then murders. 4 more people were stabbed this year.

So yeah, no, Bill.

Via NY Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio claims he’s running the city so well, “you’d assume they’d be having parades out in the streets” — and insisted he’d be more popular if it weren’t for “the time in history.”

“When I think about how crime’s gone down for four years, graduation rates up, test scores are up, more jobs than ever in our history — I think, ‘Wow, just that quick profile, any candidate anywhere would want it,’ ” he boasted to New York magazine.

“You’d assume they’d be having parades out in the streets. But that’s not the time in history we’re living in,” he added.

De Blasio’s job approval rating plummeted over the summer to a 50 to 42 percent margin, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released in late July.

Keep reading…