Via Daily Caller:

Wake Forest University promised in a Monday statement to continue giving financial aid to illegal immigrant students.

The university offered counseling services and safe spaces in the letter sent in preparation for President Donald Trump’s termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which enables some illegal immigrants that entered the U.S. as minors to apply for a work permit and obtain a renewable two-year period of deferred actions.

“Wake Forest is here to support all our students, including those who are not U.S. citizens,” the university said. “We are a campus that welcomes diverse people and viewpoints. Our campus is richer for our diverse population and we will continue to provide financial aid, support services, and connection to legal resources for undocumented students.”

“You belong here and you are welcome here,” Wake Forest’s statement added.

The university cites a statement by its president, Nathan O. Hatch, in which Hatch says that Wake Forest community members protect one another from discrimination. The school also states its provision of counseling services, as well as spaces for “reflection and solace.”