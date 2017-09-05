Really very simple, you shouldn’t have broken the law with a patently unconstitutional executive order. Anything created by EO can be done away by EO.

Via Free Beacon:

Former President Barack Obama ripped the Trump administration announcement to cancel his DACA executive action on Tuesday, writing in a Facebook post that it was “cruel” and “self-defeating.”

Obama had signaled that he would speak out if President Donald Trump went after his 2012 action, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It shielded 800,000 young illegal immigrants from deportation who were brought to the U.S. as children.

“Today, that shadow has been cast over some of our best and brightest young people once again,” Obama wrote. “To target these young people is wrong – because they have done nothing wrong. It is ff-defeating – because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel. What if our kid’s science teacher, or our friendly neighbor turns out to be a Dreamer? Where are we supposed to send her? To a country she doesn’t know or remember, with a language she may not even speak?”

