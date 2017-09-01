Sigh…

Via Daily Mail:

A law student is under investigation by his university after allegedly mocking ISIS on social media and ‘putting minority students at risk and in a state of panic’.

Robbie Travers is being probed by Edinburgh University amid claims he committed a ‘hate crime’, despite no criminal investigation by the police.

The 21-year-old third-year student wrote a Facebook post after the US Air Force bombed an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan in April.

However his comments sparked a complaint from fellow student Esme Allman, who accused him of ‘blatant Islamaphobia’.

Following the air attack in April Mr Traves wrote: ‘I’m glad we could bring these barbarians a step closer to collecting their 72 virgins’.

Ms Allman, a second-year history student, claimed Mr Travers ‘put minority students at risk and in a state of panic’ and breached the student code of conduct with his comments.

Keep reading…