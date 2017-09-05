It’s simple. Do it legally or don’t do it.

Via Daily Caller:

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said President Donald Trump is making good on his promise to rebalance the powers of government following Attorney General Jeff Session’s Monday announcement that the administration is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Ryan encouraged the president to hold off on ending the Obama-era program Friday and argued Congress should find a legislative solution. He said the six-month delay on implementation will give lawmakers enough time to craft DACA reforms.

“However well-intentioned, President Obama’s DACA program was a clear abuse of executive authority, an attempt to create law out of thin air,” he said in a statement. “Just as the courts have already struck down similar Obama policy, this was never a viable long-term solution to this challenge. Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches.”

