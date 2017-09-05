“I call on all of us with privilege and power to confront racism and white supremacy head-on" – Robert Lee IV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ko4SM9VnaU

Because maybe your church doesn’t want you dragging them into a political firestorm and making it appear that they support radical leftist groups like the BLM.

Via Free Beacon:

The descendent of Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee resigned as pastor this week following his appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, and subsequent concern expressed by church members.

Robert Lee IV, the great-great-great-great-nephew of the Confederate general, was given a coveted speaking role last week at the MTV Video Music Awards where he spoke out against his ancestor. Lee called the Confederate general “an idol of white supremacy, racism and hate.”

Lee, then pastor at Bethany United Church of Christ in Winston-Salem, N.C., spoke at the end of the awards show in a black cleric’s shirt and collar, where he condemned racism, the Washington Post reported.

“As a pastor, it is my moral duty to speak out against racism, America’s original sin,” he said. “Today, I call on all of us with privilege and power to answer God’s call to confront racism and white supremacy head-on. We can find inspiration in the Black Lives Matter movement, the women who marched in the Women’s March in January, and, especially, Heather Heyer, who died fighting for her beliefs.”

Keep reading…