Actually, it’s an incredibly kind option, given Obama violated the law by insituting this by executive order. It gives Congress the option to do it correctly if it’s going to be done. Otherwise, adhere to the law. From a legal point of view, it’s a brilliant decision.

Via Free Beacon:

Former Vice President Joe Biden called the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA “cruel” and “not America” in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Short for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, DACA is a program enacted in 2012 by President Barack Obama to shield 800,000 illegal immigrants from deportation who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that DACA had been rescinded, and President Donald Trump has called on Congress to put forward legislation to replace the program. According to CNN, “the move sets a clock for Congress to act to preserve the program’s protections before the DACA recipients begin losing their status March 5, 2018.”

Keep reading…