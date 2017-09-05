Good.

Via Ynet News:

The University of California, Irvine put a group of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) activists on disciplinary probation for two academic years after they interrupted a speaking event with IDF reservists.

The UC Irvine campus is considered one of the bastions of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions Movement (BDS) in the US and previous pro-Israeli events held at the university have been met with violent interruptions.

In May, a delegation from the NGO Reservists on Duty arrived at the university to speak at an event organized by Students Supporting Israel (SSI) during the Anti-Zionism Week on campus.

Keep reading…