BREAKING: AG Sessions announces that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) “is being rescinded.” https://t.co/a1jFl4IN7C pic.twitter.com/O0a6i7FdRp

Via ABC:

The Trump administration has announced it is phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program over the next six months, leaving the fates of Dreamers in the hands of Congress.

The DACA policy protects nearly 800,000 people from deportation.

Keep reading…