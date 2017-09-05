Says the guy named Warren Wilhelm.

Via Free Beacon:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) didn’t mince words about President Donald Trump in an interview published Monday, calling him “profoundly racist” and “a spoiled brat.”

Tagging Trump as a creation of the city’s “tabloid culture,” de Blasio said Trump shouldn’t be mistaken for a typical New Yorker in an interview with New York Magazine

“I think Trump is much more than a New Yorker,” he said. “Trump is a spoiled brat. He has lived a privileged life. His dad engaged in racist practices and taught his son at his knee. I think there’s something about Trump that should not be mistaken for any typical New York personality. He, in the end, was a precursor of this right-wing, tabloid approach to politics. He called for the execution of the Central Park Five in the ’80s.”.

