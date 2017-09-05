This one is no joke.

Via Marketwatch:

A state of emergency has been declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida as Hurricane Irma heads for the region as a Category 4 storm that is expected to strengthen further before making landfall later Tuesday.

“There is an increasing chance of seeing some impacts from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend,” the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

“Otherwise, it is still too early to determine what direct impacts Irma might have on the continental United States.”

A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra, according to the advisory.

Other Caribbean islands have Hurricane Watch or tropical storm warnings in effect, meaning hurricane or tropical storm conditions are expected. Irma has maximum sustained winds of 150 miles an hour.

