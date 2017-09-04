Unbelievable.

Via Fox News Insider:

Mark Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to riff on Hillary Clinton, who is charging hundreds of dollars for the chance to meet her at a book signing and a meet-and-greet.

Clinton’s new book, “What Happened,” which chronicles the election she lost to President Trump, will be released soon.

Carlson said that for $125, people could come to New York City for a book signing. Or, for $2400, they could head to Toronto to meet Mrs. Clinton.

Steyn noted how Carlson compared the prices to that of a Broadway show, saying that at the New York appearance, attendees might get a “restricted view of a full chorus of Macedonian content farmers dancing behind her, explaining why she lost the election.”

