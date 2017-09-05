Unplug the Prius and start a voter registration drive in the rural areas.

Via Daily Caller:

New Hampshire’s Democratic Party chair referred to rural, disaffected voters as “white supremacists” and “extremists” on Sunday.

WMUR9 told its viewers that Look Ahead America, an organization that reaches out to “disaffected, patriotic Americans” may be headed to New Hampshire next.

“New Hampshire’s going to be, probably, the state we advance to next,” Matt Braynard, the executive director said. “We’ve identified maybe 15,000 inactive voters who we would consider disaffected, patriotic Americans. And potentially 100,000 or more unregistered adults we’re going to reach out to.”

“We’re applying to identify patriotic Americans who’ve become disaffected and cynical, so we can engage them on issues relevant to them, get them registered, get them educated and turn them out to vote,” Braynard explained.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley doesn’t seem thrilled with the development, however, claiming that the disaffected voters Look Ahead will be working with are “extremists” and “white supremacists.”

