Hillary’s latest memoir will hit number one on the best-seller list.

NEW YORK (AP) — A company that publishes books by Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, Ann Coulter and other conservative authors says it wants nothing to do anymore with The New York Times and its best-seller list.

Regnery Publishing said on Monday it will no longer recognize the Times’ accounting of book sales, meaning its writers can no longer claim to be “New York Times best-selling authors.” That’s a big deal in the book business.

Regnery is annoyed that its book “The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left” was only No. 7 on the Times’ latest best-sellers list even though another organization that tracks sales ranked it No. 1. Regnery says another of its books, “No Go Zones: How Sharia Law is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You,” is also not ranked as highly by the Times as it deserves to be.

The Times had no immediate comment.

The newspaper is a frequent target of conservatives and Republicans, including President Donald Trump. But it’s unusual for a publisher to say, effectively, that it’s taking its ball and going home.

Regnery says the Times’ list gives priority to liberal books.

Keep reading…