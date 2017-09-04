Sick.

Via Life News:

What do you get when you put an actress who jokes about abortion in the same room as an abortionist who says he’s never killed a baby? Cheers, laughter and attacks on pro-life Christians. Or that’s what happened in Seattle.

In June, two media-beloved figures spoke at a #ShoutYourAbortion event in Seattle – but surprisingly the event went unnoticed by the media. Actress Martha Plimpton (The Goonies, The Real O’Neals) interviewed Willie Parker, a Mississippi abortionist and former Planned Parenthood medical director, on his Life’s Work memoir released earlier this year.

But Plimpton began with a different focus: her own two abortions.

“Seattle has some particular significance for me for lots of reasons,” she started. “I’ve got a lot of family here, some of whom are here in the audience tonight. I also had my first abortion here at the Seattle Planned Parenthood.”

“Yayyyyy!” she cheered, prompting the audience into applause.

“Notice I said ‘first.’ I said ‘first.’ And I don’t want Seattle – I don’t want you guys to feel insecure, it was my best one,” she joked, prompting laughter from both the audience and Parker.

“Heads and tails above the rest,” she continued on her abortion. “If I could Yelp review it, I totally would. And if that doctor’s here tonight, I don’t remember you at all, I was 19. I was 19, but I thank you nonetheless.”

