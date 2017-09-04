And Chicago just keep going merrily on with this. Maybe they should pay their gang killers like Sacramento.

Via Daily Caller:

The city of Chicago saw 30 people shot between Friday and Monday morning, with four fatalities and 26 casualties in hospitals around the city.

Chicago’s notorious gun violence has brought the city at least 435 deaths in 2017, ABC 7 Chicago reported Monday. Disturbing violence has marred several other holiday weekends this year, including Independence Day, Memorial Day, and Father’s Day, which each saw more than 50 shootings.

Despite the grim numbers, Labor Day weekend has seen fewer total fatalities than the previous weekend, which saw seven people shot and killed. This weekend’s fatalities were Jeremy Tang, 20, and Felipe Batista Jr., 26, who were each found dead by police Sunday, as well as James McChristian, 26, who died Saturday. The fourth victim died in the hospital Saturday and his name and age have not been released.

