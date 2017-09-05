The teacher needs remedial training. Update to this story.

Via Washington Examiner:

A Georgia school district superintendent has apologized to students who were told by their high school math teacher they couldn’t wear their “Make America Great Again” shirts in her classroom.

“Her actions were wrong, as the ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code,” Cherokee County Schools spokeswoman Barbara Jacoby told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an emailed statement.

The River Ridge High School math teacher was captured on video Thursday telling two students their President Trump apparel was not acceptable clothing because the campaign slogan has been linked to neo-Nazis in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Georgia state lawmakers like Rep. Earl Ehrhart told the AJC the incident was “shocking,” while Rep. John Carson said the teacher’s behavior was despicable. Rep. Mandi Ballinger added that she was glad the students’ right to free speech had been upheld with the school’s response to the situation.

The students will not face disciplinary action but the district would not comment on whether the teacher would be reprimanded, Jacoby continued.

