Afraid of being deported but not of being interviewed.

Leftists never let a tragedy go to waste. Accordingly, ABC News shamelessly exploited Hurricane Harvey victims to promote its pro-DACA propaganda.

ABC News host Martha Raddatz spotlighted a family of illegal immigrants who say they’re afraid of being deported after being rescued. (Maybe they should have thought of that before they came to the country illegally.)

“Houston has one of the highest populations of so-called ‘Dreamers’ in the country,” Raddatz said. “We met one of them: 15-year-old Jasmine Medrano.”

Medrano told Raddatz: “My biggest fear is for us to get deported. For my family, all the hard work that they have done. To just be thrown away, and go back to how we were. And for me, to not be able to study. It’s a lot. And I still have to worry about going back to school. So it’s kind of stressful.”

Raddatz conveniently left out that the Medrano family would not have needed rescuing if Houston’s idiotic Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, had issued an evacuation order — as suggested by Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott.

Raddatz also neglected to mention that Houston is a sanctuary city, so illegals are safe from deportation. Moreover, officials announced during Hurricane Harvey that no one will be asked about their immigration status.

