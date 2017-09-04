McCain is all in for McCain.

Arizona state Rep. Bob Thorpe called out Sen. John McCain Saturday for failing to show his constituents respect.

Thorpe said McCain’s criticism of President Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was unwarranted, given that his predecessor pardoned a record 1,927. Moreover, he argued, Arpaio was convicted of following state and federal laws regarding immigration enforcement—Obama’s pardons on the on the hand included people who revealed national secrets and broke financial fraud laws as well as narcotics laws.

The Arizona Republican said he can forgive McCain for “slandering Arpaio by pushing the false narrative that he was found guilty of profiling latinos” but not for “his failure to protect Americans from those who have not shown respect for the rule of U.S. laws.” Thorpe was referring to the Americans murdered at the hands of illegal immigrants such as Kate Steinle and Jamal Shaw.

McCain, Thorpe said, had clearly forgotten his 2016 campaign promise to “build the danged fence.”

He also called the Republican senator out for another broken campaign promise: repealing Obamacare.

