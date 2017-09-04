So why are you supporting it now?

Via Daily Caller:

House Speaker Paul Ryan said last week that he doesn’t think President Trump should end DACA, although in 2014 he called it “blatantly unconstitutional.”

“I actually don’t think he should do that, and I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix,” Ryan said of Trump’s decision to end the Obama executive order that protects undocumented children.

However, in a 2014 interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Ryan sang a different tune.

Hannity asked Ryan what he would do to stop Obama if he were to “follow through on his threat for executive amnesty.”

Keep reading…