Asking price: Between $12 and $15 million.

Via NTK:

The Obamas are rumored to be interested in buying a plot of land on the exclusive New England island of Martha’s Vineyard that once belonged to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, according to a report published in the Boston Globe.

“Word around the island is that the Obamas, who’ve rented a place on the Vineyard for the past several summers, are looking to buy.”

While realtors on the island are tight, The Globe is reportingthat the former first family looking to buy “‘up island’ looking at homes or buildable lots in the rural communities of Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury.”

One of the properties that the Obamas are reportedly looking at “is a magnificent waterfront outpost in Aquinnah owned by Caroline Kennedy and her husband, Edwin Schlossberg.”