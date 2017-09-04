She’s right, there are few options if China doesn’t reign them in.

Via Newsmax:

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Saturday that she backed the Trump White House in “painting a very bleak picture for the Chinese” about North Korea as tensions increase over its nuclear ambitions.

“I don’t think any American president can tolerate that leader with the capacity to reach the United States,” said Rice, referring to dictator Kim Jong Un, The Hill reports.

Rice, 62, who served in the George W. Bush administration, made her comments at the Library of Congress’ Book Festival in Washington.

“What the administration is trying to do — and I support what they’re trying to do — is they’re painting a very bleak picture for the Chinese,” she said. “That’s the only country with any real leverage on the North Koreans.”

Rice explained that Beijing remains reluctant to intervene out of fears North Korea could collapse and create a refugee crisis on their border, the Hill reports.

