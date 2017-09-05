Via Red Alert Politics:

In July, 19-year-old Paul Kelly decided to follow his father’s footsteps and enlist in the U.S. Army.

Kelly’s Father, Army. Col. Paul M. Kelly served in the Virginia National Guard. His Mother, Maria Kelly served in the U.S. Air Force. Col. Kelly, was an aviation officer that commanded the National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment. In 2007, while serving overseas in Iraq, his helicopter got shot down in Baghdad. He and 11 other soldiers died from the attack.

In an exclusive interview with Red Alert Politics, the son of the fallen soldier explained why he decided to join the National Guard despite losing his dad.

“For as long as I can remember I was always wearing camo because I always wanted to be in the army,” Kelly continued, “But I knew I wanted to be just like him.”

On July 26th, Pvt. Kelly was sworn in as a soldier for the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, enlisting on his parents 20th anniversary.

“Even before he died, I had wanted to be in the army because I had seen him wear his uniform and tie up his boots every morning and go to work,” Kelly said.

Pvt. Kelly said that enlisting in the army had always been his goal, but an accomplishment that he had hoped his father would have been alive to see. Growing up Kelly would where his dad’s Army boots around the house, and dress up in camouflage anxiously waiting for the day he could wear his own Army uniform. Paul was only 9 years old when his father died in combat, leaving him behind as well as his younger brother, and mother. Now, 10 years later, the young soldier is excited to start his journey in remembrance of his father.

Keep reading…