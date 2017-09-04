There was less outrage when Obama ended the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy.

Via The Hill:

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) blasted President Trump after he reportedly decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.[…]

Ros-Lehtinen, who represents Miami, a city with a huge immigrant population, was the first Cuban-American in Congress. She is stepping down from her seat at the end of her term.

GOP lawmakers have called on Trump to keep the DACA protections in place for the time being, including House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

The six-month window would give Congress the chance to step in and pass further protections, but GOP leaders have struggled to pass immigration legislation in the past.

Keep reading…