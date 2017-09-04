They’re now dropping the ‘war’ word. If Kim doesn’t get it, not good things are going to be on the horizon.

Via Daily Caller:

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley sent a message of strength to North Korea on Monday, asserting that leader Kim Jong Un is “begging for war.”

Haley spoke to the UN Security Council on Monday regarding the latest threats from North Korea and encouraged them to adopt the “strongest possible measures” against the rogue state.

“Kim Jong Un’s action cannot be seen as defensive,” Haley said. “He wants to be acknowledged as a nuclear power.”

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful missile test on Sunday, and state media claims they now have the capability to attach a hydrogen bomb to an ICBM missile.

