He’s obviously not interested in having any Trump supporters as fans.

Via Daily Caller:

Musician John Legend has put out a casting call for “out of shape” white actors to play the roles of Trump supporters in an upcoming music video, alongside other white actors to play members of the alt-right.

TMZ reported today that John Legend, a liberal and often vocal defender of the Black Lives Matter movement, is creating a music video that needs several actors on a set that looks like a protest rally between Black Lives Matter supporters, and Trump supporters and the alt-right.

According to a listing on Casting Networks in L.A., the project needs eight men and women, between 30 to 65 years old to play Trump supporters. The listing calls for these actors to be “preferably out of shape” and includes a picture of real-life Trump supporters as a reference.

Keep reading…