Coal equals jobs.

President Trump’s new environmental policies have caused many in North Dakota’s coal country to express optimism for the first time in a long time according to a weekend report from The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

“Officials associated with North Dakota’s coal industry are expressing some optimism under President Donald Trump,” The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead’s Jon Hagerman wrote about Trump’s rollback of regulations.

Trump was an ardent support of America’s coal industry during his 2016 presidential campaign, promising to roll back Obama-era regulations which had caused to industry to lose 21% of its employees nationwide from 2010 to 2015.

