Things getting crazy.

Via NY Post:

South Korea began live-fire drills and asked the United States to deploy aircraft carriers and strategic bombers off the Korean peninsula as North Korea appears to prepare for another missile launch after testing a nuclear device over the weekend, according to a report on Monday.

“We have continued to see signs of possibly more ballistic missile launches. We also forecast North Korea could fire an intercontinental ballistic missile,” Jang Kyoung-soo, acting deputy minister of national defense policy, told a parliament hearing on Monday, Reuters reported.

South Korea wants the US to deploy “strategic assets like aircraft carriers and strategic bombers,” Jang said, the news service reported.

