Trump gave indications last week that was coming, although Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that he hadn’t made the final decision yet. Not it looks like he has if this report is correct. Good for sticking to his guns!

Via NY Post:

President Trump has decided to end the Obama-era “Dreamers” program, but not for another six months — giving Congress the chance to act, a report says.

Sources told Politico that the White House plans to do away with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, despite facing backlash from both sides of the aisle.

The program will be pulled approximately a half-year from now, allowing for lawmakers to figure out what to do with the estimated 800,000 undocumented immigrants who are benefiting from it.

Keep reading…