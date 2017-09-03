Kim’s not the only one to have missiles…

Via Breaking 911

The South Korean military has reportedly conducted live-fire drills in response to recent provocations from North Korea. Officials say multiple ballistic missiles struck ‘designated targets’ in the East Sea.

Yonhap broke the news: The training came in response to the North’s sixth nuclear test a day earlier, and involved the country’s Hyunmoo ballistic missile and the F-15K fighter jets.

In the drill, the Hyunmoo surface-to-surface missile and the F-15K’s long-range air-to-ground missile accurately hit designated targets in the East Sea, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The South’s military, in particular, said the range to the simulated targets were set in consideration of the North’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site in its northeastern province.