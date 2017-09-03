He can discuss plans for secession.

Via Breitbart:

California Governor Jerry Brown is flying to Vladivostok Sunday for an economic cooperation conference hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the governor plans to promote decarbonizing investments.

Despite hydrocarbons being 70 percent of Russia’s exports, and 50 percent of government revenues, Brown will self-represent the United States to promote what he refers to as sustainable investments in de-carbonizing the planet.

Brown is scheduled to participate on a panel on September 6 titled: “The Russia-China-Japan-U.S. Quadrangle: Are There Opportunities for Cooperation?” President Vladimir Putin will host the conference and give the opening speech. It is unknown if Brown will meet privately with Putin.[…]

Brown has been jetting around the planet over the last couple years to promote climate change and a planet with a smaller carbon footprint in Paris, Bonn, Beijing, Quebec, Mexico City and now Vladivostok. His travel has been paid for by the California State Protocol Foundation. CSPF grants for Brown’s travel appear to have been funded by a $100,000 grant from the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation’s social justice investing.

