Target practice for the homies.

Via Fox News:

Police are warning residents of a Chicago suburb to avoid helping “zombie dogs” because they are infected coyotes that could sicken other pets with the disease.

Hanover Park Police Department posted the warning on its Facebook page on Wednesday, saying the coyotes, usually nocturnal animals, are infected with sarcoptic mange that causes them to be active in the day.

“Infected animals will often appear ‘mangy’ — which looks just like it sounds. They suffer hair loss and develop secondary infections, eventually looking like some sort of ‘zombie’ dog,” the department said.

Keep reading…