Letting the boots on the ground fight the battles.

Via CNS:

In a candid exchange with reporters on Thursday, the commanding general of coalition forces in Iraq expressed appreciation for President Donald Trump’s approach to the military.

Instead of micro-managing events on the battlefield, Trump leaves the decision-making to leaders in the field.

A reporter asked Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend how “this decentralization has helped in your campaign” to defeat ISIS:

Townsend replied:

I will say that the current administration has pushed decision-making down into the military chain of command. And I don’t know of a commander in our armed forces that doesn’t appreciate that. I’ll — I’ll prefer not to go into specific examples.

I will say that probably a key result of that is that we don’t get second-guessed a lot. Our judgment here on the battlefield in the forward areas is trusted. And we don’t get 20 questions with every action that happens on the battlefield and every action that we take.

And again, I think every commander that I know of appreciates being given the authority and responsibility, and then the trust and backing to implement that. So, that’s what I’ll say.

