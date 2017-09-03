Blinded by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Few things are as exasperating as having to correct the same bogus news cycle twice. Yet, here we are.

The Huffington Post has a large glob of egg on its face Friday after it issued a major correction to an article about the official White House webpage.

The online news site reported originally that the Trump administration had “quietly” removed a 2014 sexual assault report from the White House website. The story leaned heavily on input from civil rights attorney and anti-Trump activist Alexandra Brodsky, who was among the first to notice that the sexual assault report, titled “Rape And Sexual Assault: Renewed Call To Action,” was missing from its normal spot.

Removing the report “is really a discouragement from action,” Brodsky told the Huffington Post. “That’s particularly troublesome when we know that the administration is actively considering undermining important policies for survivors like those reaffirmed by the Obama administration regarding Title IX.”

“What does it mean that the Trump administration doesn’t want the public to have that information?” she asked.

This would be an interesting question were it not for the fact that this story is about nothing more exciting than Trump White House officials adhering to policies established during the Clinton and Bush eras.

The White House website is normally wiped clean with each new administration. The older pages are archived elsewhere. In fact, the Obama-era issues pages, including the sexual assault report, are still available at the archived version of the Obama White House website. This is how it was done during the transition periods between presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and between Bush and Barack Obama.

But facts are hard, and the Huffington Post and a few other newsrooms covered the missing 2014 report this week as if some shadowy conspiracy were at play.

“The White House Quietly Deleted a Sexual Assault Prevention Report,” read a Teen Vogue report, adding that, “It seems as though every week there’s another instance of the Trump administration trying to quietly undo an Obama-era rule or policy.”

